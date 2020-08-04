Company: La Tortilla Factory

Website: www.latortillafactory.com

Date Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.49

Product Snapshot: Inspired by mindful eating, La Tortilla Factory's Grain-Free Cauliflower tortillas offer versatility and convenience to any lifestyle. Made with a veggie boost of cauliflower and a neutral cassava flour base, these tortillas are clean without compromise and share the authentic taste and flexibility of a traditional flour tortilla. The Cauliflower tortillas are Project Non-GMO verified, Certified Gluten-Free, nut-free, contain ZERO sugar, and absolutely no grains, soy, or dairy.

Heat your tortilla before serving either in the microwave for 10-15 seconds or by using an ungreased medium-hot skillet heating each side for 10-15 seconds until warm and soft.

Refrigeration is NOT required but it's recommended to store them in a cool, dry place with the package properly sealed.