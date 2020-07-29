SkinnyDipped, creator of the all-natural nut snacks, today announced Colombian singer-songwriter, Grammy winner and humanitarian, Shakira, has invested in the company. Aligned with SkinnyDipped’s ethos of empowering female leaders and making a positive social impact, Shakira has long been committed to giving back, most notably through her non-profit, Barefoot Foundation, which is devoted to ensuring that every child has access to quality education. The newly founded relationship between these two female powerhouses creates a launchpad for this shared ideology to reach more people than ever.

“I was hooked on SkinnyDipped almonds and chocolate (two of my favorite things, but with less sugar!) from the moment I tried them, but when I learned about the brand’s mission and that it was founded by a mother and daughter duo, I was sold,” said Shakira. “Val and Breezy are true role models for other young entrepreneurs, and have made a product that is unique and socially conscious. Female leadership and social impact are things I’m increasingly passionate about, so investing in a brand whose values I believe in on top of loving the product made perfect sense.”

While best known for her prolific career as a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Shakira is also a dedicated activist and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Her humanitarian and advocacy work is focused on universal education and early childhood development, particularly the health and nutrition of children. She also served on the President’s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics under Former President Obama in 2011.

“We are incredibly excited and grateful to have cultivated this relationship with Shakira, whose dedication to the nutrition and health of women and children around the world is well-documented and incredibly respected,” said Breezy Griffith, CEO and founder of SkinnyDipped. “We have the utmost respect for her as a performer and a philanthropist, and are honored that she values our products and the work we are doing as much as our team does. This investment will support our mission and allow us the ability to make ethically-sourced, nutritious and delicious snacks accessible to more people.”

SkinnyDipped’s family of products include its line of SkinnyDipped Almonds with flavor varieties including, Dark Chocolate Cocoa, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Lemon Bliss and Super Dark + Sea Salt. The brand recently announced its first non-almond line, SkinnyDipped Cashews, now available in two flavor varieties, Dark Chocolate Cocoa and Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel. Find SkinnyDipped on Amazon and at natural and conventional grocers nationwide including Kroger, Safeway, Target, Whole Foods, Wegman’s and HEB and more. For more information, please visit www.skinnydipped.com.