7‑Eleven, Inc. ("7‑Eleven") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to acquire Speedway, a leading convenience store chain, from Marathon Petroleum Corp. As part of the agreement, 7‑Eleven will acquire approximately 3,900 Speedway stores located in 35 states, for $21 billion in cash.

"This acquisition is the largest in our company's history and will allow us to continue to grow and diversify our presence in the U.S., particularly in the Midwest and East Coast," said Joe DePinto, president and chief executive officer of 7‑Eleven. "By adding these quality locations to our portfolio, 7‑Eleven will have the opportunity to bring convenience to more customers than ever before."

Strategic and financial rationale