Company: Eat Me Guilt Free

Website: www.eatmeguiltfree.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $20.97, $25.47

Product Snapshot: Eat Me Guilt Free, the functional snack and food brand, announced the launch of two new products, Protein Bread and Protein Tortilla Wraps, to add to its repertoire of better-for-you alternatives. Just like Eat Me Guilt Free’s popular brownies, the brand’s new Protein Bread and Tortilla Wraps offer an unprecedented high-protein to low-carbohydrate ratio, making them a healthier option for people who live active lifestyles. Eat Me Guilt Free Protein Tortilla Wraps are the first functional tortilla products on the market.

“The introduction of our Eat Me Guilt Free Protein Bread and Tortilla Wraps will allow us to enter a new better-for-you category and further meet a growing consumer demand,” said Cristie Besu, Founder & CEO of Eat Me Guilt Free. “We know the importance of high-protein for a healthy lifestyle, but we are not willing to sacrifice taste to get there. Our brand was created to answer the demand for functional foods that still taste great.”

Eat Me Guilt Free Protein Bread is a functional bread that staves off hunger for a longer period of time than other competing “healthy” breads on the market. Made with simple ingredients, Eat Me Guilt Free Protein Bread is vegan, contains 12 grams of nourishing protein, less than one gram of sugar, and 140 calories per two-slice serving. The only functional wrap products on the market, Eat Me Guilt Free Protein Tortilla Wraps boast 9 grams of protein per serving for a protein-rich, delicious flour tortilla substitute. Perfect for sandwiches, quesadillas, crepes and more, these vegan tortillas contain only 14 grams of carbohydrates and are 130 calories each. The Protein Tortilla Wraps retail for $20.97 for a bundle (three 8-packs), and the Protein Bread retails for $25.47 for a bundle of three loaves.

Eat Me Guilt Free Protein Bread and Protein Tortilla Wraps join the brand’s existing portfolio of functional brownies and snacks. The convenient, portable, better-for-you brownies became the #1 grab-and-go item at Vitamin Shoppe locations nationwide in early 2020 after having been on shelves for only 6 months. Eat Me Guilt Free Brownies come in a variety of flavors including Original Chocolate Brownie, Peanut Butter Bliss, Birthday Cake, Red Velvet and Cinnamon, as well as seasonal and coveted limited edition flavors. Eat Me Guilt Free also offers its Vegan AF Cookie, which is a plant-based vegan alternative to cookies that tastes like the real thing.

Eat Me Guilt Free Protein Bread, Tortillas, Brownies and Cookies are available for purchase on eatmeguiltfree.com and amazon.com. Products are also available at over 3,000 independent retailers nationwide and in all Vitamin Shoppe locations.