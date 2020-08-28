Company: Utz Quality Foods

Website: www.utzsnacks.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.29

Product Snapshot: Utz Quality Foods, LLC is excited to announce its newest creation, Guacamole flavored TORTIYAHS! tortilla chips.

Inspired by growing demand for avocado flavored foods, the Kitchen Specialists at Utz Quality Foods created something unique and different with Guacamole flavored TORTIYAHS! tortilla chips. These Guacamole flavored ‘YAHS! can be eaten alone or dipped in salsa, they’re unforgettably tasty!

Consumer acceptance has soared for TORTIYAHS!, with quadrupled sales growth in the past two years for the superior dipping tortilla chips. They are available in convenient 10-12.5 oz take home sizes. TORTIYAHS! includes a wide range of forms and flavors including Restaurant Style, White Dipping Rounds, Cantina Style, Blue Corn, Brazilian Lime and now Guacamole - you can’t say no to YAHS! Share some during family time, we have ‘YAHS! covered!

“We’ve had an overwhelming response to our TORTIYAHS! brand tortilla chips line, consumers love their ‘YAHS! ” said Dylan Lissette, chief executive officer, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. “And with our new Guacamole flavored TORTIYAHS!, fans will love the full-flavored guacamole taste, they’re simply delicious.”

TORTIYAHS! can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or available on-line at: Utz Snacks online. Can’t find them in your local store? Click here to tell our friends at WeStock, the crowd-stocking application that works with your favorite retailers.

Join the conversation about Guacamole flavored TORTIYAHS! tortilla chips on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: @TORTIYAHS

