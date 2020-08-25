The Private Label Manufacturers Association is pleased to announce a new and unprecedented virtual event for February 1-5, 2021: PLMA Live! Presents Private Label Week. The announcement comes as the Association has found it necessary to cancel its 2020 Private Label Trade Show in light of continuing uncertainties concerning the health and safety of participants at large-scale, in-person gatherings.

The annual PLMA show that was to take place November 15-17 will return to Chicago’s Rosemont Convention Center, November 14-16 in 2021.

PLMA Live! Private Label Week will provide retailers and private label manufacturers the opportunity to interact and work together via live video meetings and chat communication tools using PLMA’s own digital platform.

Over the course five days, with each day dedicated to a different group of product categories, the event will feature online exhibits and private virtual meetings where retail buyers can search for products and network live with store brands suppliers.

Concurrent with Private Label Week, PLMA Live!, PLMA’s industry news and information platform, will deliver five-days of dedicated online programming consisting of video reports on major retailing and product trends, together with category-specific content, interviews with industry leaders, and a special series of presentations by top speakers and private label experts.

PLMA President Peggy Davies said, “Although it is unfortunate the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted plans to hold our annual Trade Show in November, we are confident that Private Label Week will provide the PLMA members and the industry as a whole with valuable private label sales and marketing solutions when these are most needed. It combines a highly efficient online platform for retailers and manufacturers to plan and build their store brands business for 2021 in combination with most current and in-depth analysis of product and category trends.”