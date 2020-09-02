SaltWorks Fusion Black Garlic Sea Salt has won the gold award in the Seasonings & Spices category as part of the Specialty Food Association’s 2020 sofi Awards.

“We are honored to learn our Fusion Black Garlic Sea Salt has won the gold award,” said SaltWorks founder & CEO, Mark Zoske. “I’ve been personally sourcing and selling salt for the last twenty years and I continue to be inspired and humbled working in this industry. It’s always a proud moment when our products receive this kind of recognition.”

Aromatic and full of flavor, Fusion® Black Garlic Sea Salt combines the finest black garlic with all-natural sea salt. With deep, sweet notes reminiscent of balsamic vinegar, this umami-packed delicacy easily elevates any food, from deviled eggs to roasted vegetables to steak. To craft this award-winning salt, SaltWorks developed a proprietary “fusion” process that bonds real ingredients to each sea salt crystal. This results in a sea salt where every grain has a punch of flavor without the use of additives, chemicals or artificial ingredients.

As the leader of the gourmet salt industry, SaltWorks sources only the highest quality products from the cleanest ocean waters around the world. Their salts are available in a variety of grain sizes, textures and flavors to suit every culinary application. SaltWorks stands apart from the competition with their passion, constant innovation, proprietary technology and meticulous attention to detail.

The Specialty Food Association’s sofi Awards have been honoring the best in specialty food for 48 years. The sofi Award winners were selected through a blind tasting process from a group of 1,800 entries from around the U.S. by a panel of expert industry judges.

For the complete list of winners, visit https://www.specialtyfood.com.