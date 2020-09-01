The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has published the most recent COVID-19 Impact report.

There is some indication that the stocking-up behavior is starting to ease, according to an IRI survey. Jonna Parker, Team Lead Fresh for IRI, said, “Down from 41 percent in early July, still 34 percent of shoppers remain focused on making fewer, larger groceries trips to minimize in-store visits. And down from 30 percent, now only 25 percent are stocking up on pantry staples/essentials more than usual. These changes go hand-in-hand with concerns over COVID-19 easing very slightly, with 57 percent of the population now being extremely concerned down from a high of 60 percent.

Access the full report here.

Visit IDDBA’s website to review previous reports and webinars here.