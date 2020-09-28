La Brea Bakery has announced that it will be introducing new automation processes to help support its brand growth and expansion. La Brea Bakery distributes its popular breads to grocery stores nationwide. During the Coronavirus pandemic, the company has seen an increase in sales, specifically for its Take & Bake bread portfolio. To accommodate customer needs, the brand will begin implementing expanded efficiencies at the Van Nuys bakery to incorporate automated packaging while continuing to put employee and consumer safety first.

“Our customers (retailers) are seeking options that minimize labor requirements at the in-store bakery,” said Chris Prociv, VP marketing and innovation, La Brea Bakery. “Consumers still want fresh bread but are looking for sealed packaging to ensure safety. La Brea Bakery’s Take & Bake breads are the perfect solution, as these par-baked breads can be baked at home so consumers can experience that freshly baked aroma and texture.”

La Brea Bakery’s Take & Bake breads come in a variety of flavors, including French baguettes, French Dinner Rolls, Whole Grain Loaf and Ciabatta sandwich rolls, and additional innovative varieties are planned to launch in early 2021.

ARYZTA, the parent company to La Brea Bakery, is working tirelessly alongside the artisan bread brand to continue identifying ways to improve processes and support the new growth as consumer needs evolve throughout the current COVID-19 environment. Optimizing the bakery lines at the Van Nuys facility is a long-term investment for ARYZTA, and a move that aims to bolster company development in a more efficient way for future growth and expansion, specifically through the installation of in-line bagging automation to the Take & Bake artisan bakery lines. In this way, ARYZTA and La Brea Bakery are positioning the brand for future growth by investing in bakery infrastructure.

