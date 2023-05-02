Today, Kettle Brand is introducing new limited-time offer Kettle Brand Special Sauce Chips just in time for May’s National BBQ Month and Memorial Day Weekend. The LTO flavor brings a one-of-a-kind combination of sweet tang and light heat into a crunchy kettle-cooked chip.

Since its inception in the 1970s, Kettle Brand has always done things its own way, and the brand’s latest LTO is no different. It’s not a barbecue sauce or fry sauce—it’s a unique blend.

Distinctly saucy with hints of barbecue, honey mustard, and ketchup, this limited-time flavor will be a snacking staple for this BBQ season. The new flavor is available in stores nationwide now for $4.29 in a 7-oz. bag, while supplies last.