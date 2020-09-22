Company: Cinnabon

Website: www.cinnabon.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.83-$9.24

Product Snapshot: The beginning of 2020 was quite a whirlwind, so it's no wonder Americans were ordering more breakfast and comfort foods than ever—and now, Cinnabon is bringing comfort and breakfast together to transform mornings with its latest product launch. The iconic bakery and purveyor of craveable cinnamon rolls has announced the nationwide rollout of its first-ever Cinnabon frozen breakfast creations line.

The brand’s new twist on breakfast includes three savory and three sweet options, including a tender fried chicken and cinnamon chip biscuit sandwich with cinnamon sauce, a cinnamon sweet roll covered in caramel and pecans and a cinnamon pastry filled with Cinnabon signature frosting. The Cinnabon Frozen Breakfast Creations line is now available in the breakfast freezer section at leading national retailers.

Now available in the breakfast freezer section at leading national retailers, enjoy Cinnabon's new twist on breakfast with six new frozen breakfast creations featuring three sweet and three savory options.

Caramel Pecan Ooey-Gooey Rolls: Cinnamon sweet roll covered in caramel and pecans. SRP: $4.83

Frosting Filled CinnaPastry: Cinnamon pastry filled with Cinnabon signature frosting and brown sugar cinnamon. SRP: $6.68

Frosted CinnaSweet Swirls: Cinnamon swirl rolls topped with Cinnabon signature frosting. SRP: $9.24

CinnaBiscuit Chicken Sandwich: Tender fried chicken on a cinnamon chip biscuit with cinnamon sauce. SRP: $5.27

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Bites: Spicy cheddar pork and beef sausage wrapped in cinnamon sweet dough. SRP: $6.28

CheddarRoll Sausage & Egg Sandwich: Savory sausage and egg on a cheddar roll croissant. SRP: $6.28

"People are craving comfortable, convenient meals to enjoy while spending more time at home and our licensed products are a great solution for today's environment" said Dave Mikita, president, FOCUS Brands Global Channels, the company's licensing division. "Our mission is to give fans access to our brands in new, innovative ways and the Cinnabon Bakery-Inspired frozen breakfast creations line couldn't have launched at a better time – it's the perfect way for everyone from busy parents, to students and young professionals, to begin the day—not to mention they make great anytime treats!"

The frozen breakfast line is the first Cinnabon grocery offering to transform the brand's signature flavors into savory options and expands on a lineup of sweet grocery products inspired by the classic flavors of Cinnabon, including Breyers Cinnabon, Pillsbury Grands! Cinnamon Rolls, Keurig®Cinnabon K-Cup Pods and International Delight Cinnabon Creamer.

"At Cinnabon we are always searching for ways to satisfy guest cravings and create more ways to access the flavors our guests enjoy," said Kristen Hartman, president, Cinnabon. "Our world famous bakeries are the heart and soul of Cinnabon but grocery products, like our frozen breakfast creations, give Cinnabon fans the chance to bring a piece of the bakery experience into their homes and provide more delicious ways to enjoy the flavors they love."

The Cinnabon Bakery-Inspired frozen breakfast creations line starts at $4.83 MSRP. For more information, including grocery retailers featuring the frozen breakfast line, visit Cinnabon.com/products.