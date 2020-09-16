ASB is proud to support the next generation of bakers by providing the power of the industry's biggest spotlight, BakingTECH, to showcase their innovative bakery products.

With $40,000 in scholarships on the line, 2021 competitors are challenged to develop products for the category of “Sustainability: Caring for Our Future.” The product should highlight an upcycled ingredient from an existing waste stream within the food industry. Upcycling is taking something that would typically be discarded and giving it a functional use. Entries must consist of a proposal for a new bakery food product that can be yeast raised or chemically leavened.

ASB is now accepting submissions. Students in teams of 2 to 4 are encouraged to enter. The finalists will be announced on December 4th.