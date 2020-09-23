Company: Mondelēz International

Website: www.oreo.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Nothing says it’s the holiday season quite like the smell of delicious gingerbread wafting through the house. Now, fans will have the chance to enjoy their favorite seasonal flavor in an OREO cookie… introducing Gingerbread-flavored OREO cookies!

Sandwiched between the first-ever-made gingerbread-flavored OREO wafers, the limited-edition cookie features original OREO creme with crunchy sugar crystals and comes in five festive designs. Gingerbread-flavored OREO cookies will hit shelves nationwide this fall wherever OREO is sold, while supplies last.