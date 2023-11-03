Supernatural, the modern baking essentials brand featuring premium, plant-based ingredients, and naturally-colored decorations, has announced its holiday launches. This year, Supernatural teamed up with King Arthur Baking Company and Vital Farms to launch ten brand-new kits for baking festive treats like gingerbread houses, Hanukkah sugar cookies, buttermilk doughnuts, themed sprinkle sets, and more.
The kits, which are all $75 and under, feature Supernatural’s signature plant-based, dye-free sprinkles, dye-free frosting mixes, and colorful holiday baking chips, along with King Arthur’s baking mixes (both traditional and gluten-free options available) and complimentary coupons for Vital Farms eggs and butter.
Highlighted holiday kits include:
- Supernatural x King Arthur Deluxe Christmas Gingerbread Kit ($75): A perennial fan favorite, perfect for budding bakers and DIY lovers. Includes dye-free decorations, frostings, royal icing (aka, cookie glue), King Arthur Baking’s easy-peasy Gingerbread Cake and Cookie Mix, and a gift of complimentary eggs and butter from Vital Farms. Makes about three dozen cookies, or two houses using this blueprint. Also available in a rainbow version.
- 8 Nights Sugar Cookie Kit (Hanukkah; $25): No Blue Dye #1 in sight! This kit features a blue frosting mix naturally colored with spirulina, plus King Arthur Sugar Cookie Mix, wintery Snowfall Sprinkles, and a gift of complimentary eggs and butter from Vital Farms.
- Happy Holi-Glazed Donut Kit ($45): Ideal for holiday brunch, cozy winter weekends, and snow days, this kit includes everything you need to make a dozen baked, festively glazed, and liberally sprinkled buttermilk doughnuts (including the silicon baking pan). Also features complimentary butter and eggs from Vital Farms.
- Santa's Slay Protein Pancake Kit (gluten-free, $25): For winter brunches all season long, serve up jacked stacks of naturally red and green pancakes with 17 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and 1,000,000 grams of holiday cheer :) Includes Supernatural’s holiday food dyes, King Arthur Baking’s GF Protein Pancake Mix, and a gift of complimentary eggs and butter from Vital Farms, plus Into The Woods Sprinkles for that final festive touch.