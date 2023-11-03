Supernatural, the modern baking essentials brand featuring premium, plant-based ingredients, and naturally-colored decorations, has announced its holiday launches. This year, Supernatural teamed up with King Arthur Baking Company and Vital Farms to launch ten brand-new kits for baking festive treats like gingerbread houses, Hanukkah sugar cookies, buttermilk doughnuts, themed sprinkle sets, and more.

The kits, which are all $75 and under, feature Supernatural’s signature plant-based, dye-free sprinkles, dye-free frosting mixes, and colorful holiday baking chips, along with King Arthur’s baking mixes (both traditional and gluten-free options available) and complimentary coupons for Vital Farms eggs and butter.

Highlighted holiday kits include: