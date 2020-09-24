Company: SNAX-Sational Brands

Website: www.snackpop.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.98

Product Snapshot: SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere popcorn brand Candy Pop officially introduced its variety pack on August 1, 2020, exclusively at Sam’s Club locations nationwide, featuring Candy Pop made with TWIX candy, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS candy and its newest flavor collaboration, Candy Pop made with M&M'S Minis candies. The variety pack offers 16 x 1-oz single serving bags, retailing for $9.98. The new variety box, complete with a mix of Mars, Inc’s iconic candy offerings and popcorn mix, is available just in time for Fall. This is a perfect back-to-school in-home or in-the-classroom offering, and serves as a great at-home snack. The snack size is perfect for individual family outings and drive-in movie snacking.

The Candy Pop variety box can be purchased at Sam’s Club in-store or ordered ahead for curbside pickup. The highly anticipated, ultimate candy and popcorn trio package is the perfect grab-and-go snack that offers a delicious combo of both salty and sweet. Now shoppers can get their three favorite candy brands in one purchase.

The candy-coated flavored popcorn is made 100 percent in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, candy and cookie-coated line was named a “Top 20 Snack of 2020” by Buzzfeed. Snack Pop’s additional flavor profiles are available on e-commerce (https://www.snackpop.com) and include Butterfinger Candy Pop, Chips Ahoy! Cookie Pop and Oreo Cookie Pop. Each flavor is made with candy bars and cookie pieces, and drizzled to perfection.

Snack Pop continues to gain notoriety as the favorite popcorn of Hollywood, with fans such as Ashley Greene, Lance Bass, Joey King, Kate Bosworth, Robert De Niro, Anne Heche, Jerry O’Connell, David Arquette, Peter Facinelli, Alexander Ludwig, Wilson Cruz, Cynthia Bailey, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Lil’ Jon, The Black Eyed Peas, Foodgod, and many, many more.

“We are very excited to continue to bring the most iconic brand names in the world to consumers through Snack Pop. We are thrilled to now debut our new Candy Pop variety box with one of our premiere retail partners, Sam’s Club, featuring Mars, Inc. products. Our consumers have been asking for a variety pack of mini size bags, so we created the vend pack as a result.” - Frank Florio, president and founder of Snack Pop, and co-founder of SNAX-Sational Brands.

“Popcorn and candy are a must-have combo, and I am thrilled that we continue to roll out incredible pairings with the top candy names in the world. It is such an exciting product and we continue to roll out new flavors for consumers to enjoy. We are grateful to Sam’s Club for their continued support.” - Adam Cohen, chief marketing officer of SNAX-Sational Brands.

“Our goal continues to be to offer ‘better for you’ snacking innovations to the category, while delivering to consumers exciting options within our portfolio. We proudly offer an innovative and fun snacking alternative in the market and are thrilled to introduce our new variety pack.” - Jerry Bello, SNAX-Sational Brands CEO and co-founder.