Company: Gem City Fine Foods

Website: www.corefoods.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.25

Product Snapshot: Gem City Fine Foods Blueberry Lemon Loaf is a light and airy lemon tea cake with fresh blueberries, individually wrapped for freshness. Made with all natural ingredients, certified gluten-free, nut-free, baked and packaged in, and shipped from a dedicated gluten- and nut-free facility. Perfect as is, or warmed with butter, this treat is the Specialty Food Association 2020 sofi Best New Product winner in the Baked Goods- Bakery Desserts category. MSRP $3.25 each (4-oz.)