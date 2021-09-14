Company: Gem City Fine Foods

Website: www.gemcityfinefoods.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $28.25-$29.35

Product Snapshot: Gem City Fine Foods, a gluten-free bakery, is excited about the upcoming fall season. Its Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake, Flourless Chocolate Cake, and chocolate cupcakes are ideal for fall gatherings. Gluten-free and non-gluten-free individuals will adore these goodies.

Seasonally popular, Gem City Fine Foods' Pumpkin Cheesecake is a marriage of cheesecake and pumpkin pie made in a certified gluten-free, nut-free dedicated bakery. SRP: $28.25.

Its Peppermint Chocolate Torte features rich bittersweet flourless chocolate cake finished with a peppermint-enhanced chocolate ganache and hand-swirled with glittering green and red white chocolate flourish. A festive melt-in-your-mouth holiday sensation. SRP: $29.35.







