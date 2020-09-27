The Convenience Distribution Association (CDA) announced that John Prickette, GSC Enterprises, Inc., Sulphur Springs, TX, was elected as chair for 2021, at the association's Annual Membership Meeting.

Prickette was presented with the customary green jacket and gavel virtually by 2020 CDA Chair Scott Carrico, Richmond-Master Distributors, South Bend, IN, symbolizing the position of CDA Chair, during the 2020 CDA Annual Membership Meeting, taking place at the association's Convenience Distribution Business Exchange (CDBX), this year being held virtually.

“John has served on the CDA Board of directors for nine years, was elected to the Executive Committee in 2019 and also served as co-chair of the Industry Affairs Committee since 2018,” said Carrico. “John’s energy and leadership have been a benefit to the association and those who have served with him. I know his knowledge and experience will be assets as he successfully leads CDA as chair in 2021.”

Prickette is vice president of sales and marketing at GSC Enterprises. He began at GSC working in the warehouse and transportation before moving into the position of division manager, where he served for 13 years. He has been in his current role for seven years, and with GSC for 20 years.

"John will take over the chairmanship in 2021, bringing a wealth of industry expertise and experience with him. His calm resolve will serve us well in the unusual times that we find ourselves," said Kimberly Bolin, CDA president and CEO. "John has a keen understanding of the value and importance of healthy relationships between trading partners through his service as Industry Affairs Committee co-chair. This has never been as important as it has been over the last few months when supply and demand have faced challenges. We look forward to John’s leadership in 2021."

"It is an honor to serve as incoming CDA chair alongside an outstanding Executive Committee, Board of Directors, CDA staff and association membership," said Prickette. "This year has created new challenges for all us professionally and personally. CDA continues its leadership in providing resources and support for our essential industry during these uncertain times. I wish to thank all former and current leadership of CDA for the many contributions made to position the association to remain relevant during these times. I am excited about the future."

Prickette is an active member of his community. He has been a member of the Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees for 10 years, has refereed Texas high school football for 18 years, is currently serving at First United Methodist Church as a Sunday School teacher and is chair of the Church Administrative Council. He enjoys cycling, swimming, running and the occasional round of golf, but most importantly, he enjoys time with his family. He is married to Gena and they have a 14-year-old daughter, Caroline.