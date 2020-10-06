Company: The Salad Project LLC

Website: https://eatundressed.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: With Undressed Salad Bars, they have liberated greens so now you can enjoy your greens on-the-go! Everything they do is inspired by their love of greens. They've taken ingredients you would find in a salad and created a convenient snack to enjoy anytime, anywhere.

Good-for-you and greens-based snacks that are savory and not sweet. And, one Undressed bar is equivalent to more than a single serving of vegetables. Undressed bars are made with familiar plant-based ingredients that are non-GMO and gluten-free certified, and they are free of dairy and soy. Undressed bars are also high in fiber, made with no added sugar, include 5-7g of protein, and each bar is only 180 calories.

If it were up to them, they'd be more likely to be found in the produce section than in the bar aisle!