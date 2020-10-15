Kellogg Company continues its longstanding partnership with GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer media advocacy organization, as a presenting sponsor for Spirit Day on October 15. Kellogg has donated $75,000 to support the world's largest and most visible LGBTQ anti-bullying campaign, and it joins millions of people "going purple" to support LGBTQ youth and Spirit Day.

Purple symbolizes "spirit" on the rainbow flag and the day is dedicated to teaching children about inclusion and stopping cyberbullying. To show solidarity and support, iconic brands across all of Kellogg's portfolio, including Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Pringles and MorningStar Farms will "go purple" on social media across the United States and Canada.

"Kellogg is firmly committed to equity and inclusion in the workplace, marketplace and communities where we work and live," said Priscilla Koranteng, vice president, global talent and chief diversity officer, Kellogg Company. "We stand as allies and support our LGBTQ employees, their families and the entire community. We continually foster inclusion as we welcome everyone to the table."

Each year, Spirit Day draws diverse support and participation from celebrities, corporations, media outlets, sports leagues, schools, faith institutions, national landmarks and individuals.

"We are proud to partner with Kellogg's in this unprecedented year to help extend the important message of Spirit Day," said Sarah Kate, President and CEO, GLAAD. "Kellogg and its brands embrace the values of diversity, equality and solidarity—exactly what Spirit Day celebrates."

Kellogg employees worldwide will have conversations that help the company build a culture where all employees are inspired to share their passions, talents and ideas.