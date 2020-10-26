Company: Snyder's-Lance

Website: www.snydersofhanover.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: Hitting shelves later this month, new Snyder’s of Hanover Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzel Rounds are perfectly pop-able round pretzels, coated in creamy milk chocolate to satisfy every taste bud.

Made from wholesome ingredients, these bite-size pretzels bring a new dimension to snack time.

The pretzel balls will be rolling out nationwide in late October for a limited time, at an SRP of $3.49 for a 5oz. bag. Retailers include Publix, Kroger and Target.