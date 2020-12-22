Company: Kellogg's

Website: www.kelloggs.com

Introduced: December 2020

Distribution: Naitonal

Suggested Retail Price: $3.19 (6-bar box), $4.98 (12-bar box)

Product Snapshot: There is nothing more comforting than a hug from a loved one. Since we can't always be with friends and family, Snap Crackle and Pop zipped into the kitchen to whip up a hug you can eat—its ooey-est, gooey-est Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE.

Inspired by the homemade treats crafted when families gather, Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE are like a hug you can taste—featuring extra marshmallows folded into every bite. They're even 50 percent bigger than the original treats—just like Grandma would make them. Available in original and chocolate flavors, these new treats are individually wrapped with a writable wrapper allowing you to leave a little extra love with a handwritten note.

"We all have memories of our families and friends in the kitchen preparing for celebrations and gatherings, and Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE look and taste like those memorable, homemade treats we make together," said Sarah Reinecke, director of brand marketing for Kellogg's Portable Wholesome Snacks. "For anyone gathering virtually, we wanted to give our fans a treat to enjoy the recognizable homemade taste that hearkens the emotions time together creates."

Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE will be available in grocery stores nationwide in January for an SRP of $3.19 for a six-bar box, or $4.98 for a 12-bar box.