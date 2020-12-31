Company: Cheersonic

Website: www.cheersonic-food.com

Equipment Snapshot: This high-production ultrasonic round cake cutting machine is capable of cutting a variety of round products. Cakes, cheesecakes, sandwiches, pies, fruit pies, dessert pies and ice cream cakes can be easily and accurately dispensed using Cheersonic’s ultrasonic cutting machine.

The device has one cutting modes: Round Portion Mode. The working speed and angle parameters are adjustable.

It can be used for the round shape of bread, cakes, pizza and baked goods for a variety shapes cutting function.