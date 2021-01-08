Premium dessert supplier Steven Robert Original Desserts (SROriginals), headquartered in Aurora, Colo., is delighted to announce that it will begin operating under a new company name. As of Jan. 7, 2021, the company will be known as Steven Charles - A Dessert Company (Steven Charles).

The new name celebrates the company’s rich history of award-winning desserts and pays homage to the legacies of co-owners Steven Fabos (founder & co-CEO) and Charles Kosmont (chairman & co-CEO).

Aligned with its new name, the company unveiled a sophisticated logo mirroring its inspired, elegant, one-of-a-kind dessert creations. A new website will be launched in February 2021.

The company’s storied past began in 1995. Steven Fabos grew the business over the next 10 years, opening large-scale commercial bakeries in Colorado and later in North Carolina. At the same time, Charles Kosmont, with his passion for agriculture, was focused on making the finest and freshest ingredients available within the industry. In 2004, Steven and Charles joined forces. Today, they lead a company dedicated to innovation, high-quality ingredients, superior service, exceptional new product development, and diversity as a certified minority supplier.

“Our company mission is to encourage the celebration of life's small joys. Our iconic desserts represent the pioneering spirit and commitment to excellence that Steven Fabos and Charles Kosmont stand for. We are proud to honor this rich heritage and take the next step in our company’s evolution as we work together to shape our company’s future and make everyone’s lives a little sweeter,” said Rebecca O’Hara, President of Steven Charles.

Steven Charles will continue to own and operate the popular ZEST and Ticklebelly dessert brands and looks forward to strengthening and expanding its portfolio of well-known customers across all segments of foodservice, including restaurants, hotels, theaters, grocery stores, and retail in-store bakeries.