In an exciting move aligned with its focus on innovative desserts, unparalleled customer service and strategic business growth, Steven Charles - A Dessert Company announced that it has filled two key leadership roles, including one appointment to the executive team.

Todd Bass has joined Steven Charles as executive vice president of sales, overseeing the entire sales organization and focused on the company's growth strategy and brand performance. Todd is an energetic leader with more than 25 years of experience delivering successful business development and superior customer service across multiple channels of foodservice and retail sectors. Most recently, he served as director of business development for the West Division of PepsiCo Foodservice and before that, director of Pepsi Equipment Services for the Mountain Region. Todd holds a Bachelor of Arts in Management from Saint John's University and serves on the Board of Directors of the Cherry Creeks Schools Foundation.

Matthew Farrell has been named director of culinary innovation at Steven Charles, taking the lead in strengthening customer involvement in the culinary design process. With more than 15 years of experience across restaurant and foodservice industries, Chef Matt's gastronomic influences include new American cuisine, classic French techniques from his training at the Culinary Institute of America - Greystone, and menu development from various Michelin-starred farm-to-table restaurants where he has worked across the country, including The Inn at Little Washington. Before joining Steven Charles, Chef Matt was Area Executive Chef for the U.S. region of gategroup. He holds a degree in Food Science and Human Nutrition from The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and has been featured on CNN's Great Big Story, National Geographic Channel's Made in a Day series, Plate Magazine, and the Sun Wine and Food Fest.

"Attracting top talent is a source of pride for all of us at Steven Charles, and we are immensely pleased to welcome Todd and Chef Matt to the team. With their wealth of experience, their ardent focus on customer care, and their entrepreneurial spirit, they perfectly complement our brand, our leadership team, and the commitment to our values. These two appointments were the final step in rounding out our leadership team, aligned with our strategic plans for innovation and growth. We look forward to a vibrant year ahead," said Rebecca O'Hara, president of Steven Charles.