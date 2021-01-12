Company: AB Enzymes

Website: www.abfingredients.com/en/

Ingredient Snapshot: AB Enzymes has announced the launch of a new product in its range of enzymes for rye applications. VERON RYEO will help bread improver manufacturers to create superior rye-based products with optimized rheological properties.

“VERON RYEO is a next-generation product tailored to the technological demands of rye dough processing in artisanal and industrial environments,” says Dr. Alexander Henrich, application development director bake at AB Enzymes. “It enables producers of functional baking ingredients to formulate novel rye bread improvers for easier dough handling compared to previously available enzyme technology.”

Detailed customer feedback showed that the most challenging factors for processing doughs with a high rye content are their sticky dough surface and the lack of viscoelastic properties.

“AB Enzymes’ VERON RYEO is based on a novel patent pending enzyme family that has shown a superior mode of action in rye applications as compared to other enzyme classes typically used in these applications. This new enzyme is resulting in an easier to handle rye dough with a firmer and drier structure not achievable with other enzymes,” explains Dr. Henrich.

“VERON RYEO covers the bread improver manufacturers’ needs to innovate, develop and broaden their product range. This new generation of improvers will give bakers a clearly advanced performance in processes with doughs containing high amounts of rye flour,” comments Oscar Diez, business director bake at AB Enzymes.

VERON RYEO is the innovative step towards modern rye bread processing. It is intended for all European regions with high consumption of rye bread.