Company: Wearwell

Website: www.wearwell.com/default/portionpac

Equipment Snapshot: Wearwell is now offering PortionPac Germicidal Disinfectant for footbath mats. These convenient, pre-measured pouches are free of OSHA HazCom Standard hazards and reduce the environmental impact of ready to use gallon products. With PortionPac, customers aren't buying, shipping or storing a product that is primarily water.

Users of bottled concentrates and bleach face the challenge of proper measurement of concentrate to water. Over dilution can result in a solution that's ineffective. Not enough dilution can be harmful to personnel and damage the footbath mat. PortionPac takes out the time, hassle, and uncertainty of the proper dilution. Simply fill your footbath mat with water and add 1 pouch of PortionPac. The right dilution every time!

Effective

Easy-to-use

EPA Registered for use against SARS-CoV-2, as well as a variety of additional pathogens such as Staph, Salmonella and Pseudomonas, MRSA, Influenza A, Avian Influenza, HIV-1 and fungi

Cost effective

Space saving

Environmentally-friendly

The company looks forward to better serving its customers in food processing, agriculture, labs, hospitals, long-term care facilities and other critical industries.

"Wearwell strives to be the absolute best in customer satisfaction. The addition of PortionPac not only satisfies the specific needs of our customers, but it also simplifies purchasing. We're excited to offer a simple, one-stop-shop program that makes life a little bit easier," says Taunya Swandal, marketing director.

Visit https://www.wearwell.com/PortionPac for more information.