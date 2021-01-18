Company: Gericke

Website: www.gerickegroup.com

Equipment Snapshot: At Powder Show booth #1026 from April 27-29, 2021 in Rosemont, Ill,. process equipment manufacturer Gericke USA, Somerset, NJ, plans to showcase its latest feeding, mixing, pneumatic conveying, size reduction, and other powder process equipment. To be setup for live presentations at the booth, the powder handling equipment is to feature the Feedos S line of bulk material feeding systems, which deliver highly accurate dosing in a hygienic, compact design, and the Nibbler lump breaker, which reduces agglomerates, granules and lumps down to 1 mm without damaging the product or generating excessive fine particles.



The booth is also to include key elements in the DenseFlow PHFTM dense phase pneumatic conveying system, which is for conveying free-flowing to poor-flowing coarse and fine powders, along with the company's signature Multiflux GMS mixer in a new, compact 100L design. The batch mixer sports cantilevered mixing rotors and an oversized entry door that allow full access to the entire interior for fast, complete cleaning. The powder processing equipment line to be shown at the booth is available in standard, sanitary, and ATEX-certified designs for safe, efficient operation in nearly any type of environment.

