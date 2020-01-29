Gericke bulk material feeder

Company: Gericke

Website: www.gerickegroup.com

Equipment Snapshot: At Powder Show booth #2432 from April 28-30, 2020 in Rosemont, Ill,. process equipment manufacturer Gericke USA, Somerset, NJ, plans to unveil the Feedos S line of bulk material feeding systems. Developed to deliver highly accurate dosing in a hygienic, compact design, the Feedos S feeders feature a proprietary rectangular helix design that promotes constant product flow from the hopper to the feeding tool for uniform dispensing to mixing and other secondary processes. The novel configuration also ensures complete discharge with minimal residue and disassembles in seconds without reaching into the chamber for safe, fast, easy cleaning.

Proven in food, chemical, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and other processes, the Feedos S automatically meters free-flowing and flow-resistant granular and powdered materials at high feed rates to nearly 20 cubic feet per hour operating in a choice of volumetric or gravimetric feeding modes. For sanitary processing, the bulk feeding system is manufactured in polished stainless steel as standard in product contact areas with hygienic, dust-tight seals connecting upstream and downstream equipment. Atex-certified versions for hazardous environments are offered as options.

The company also plans to showcase its size reduction and pneumatic conveying equipment and control systems at the Powder Show booth. Demonstrations may be scheduled in advance of the show.

