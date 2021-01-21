The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) has announced Brian Beaulieu, CEO and principal of ITR Economics, as the keynote speaker for the 2021 FPSA Annual Conference taking place April 27-29 at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California.

Brian Beaulieu is a nationally recognized economist and has long been considered one of FPSA’s most popular keynote speakers, having participated in multiple conferences in the past. As a speaker and consultant, Brian provides valuable and practical advice to companies in need of domestic and global perspectives to increase profits through business cycle trend analysis, forecasting, and effective planning. Brian has shared his expertise through various media outlets including USA Today, Knight Ridder, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, The Washington Post, Kudlow and Friends, First on Fox, Canadian television, and numerous other outlets.

“This year is the perfect time to bring in Brian Beaulieu to speak at the Conference and provide attendees with his insights and economic forecasts,” said Matt Malott, chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and CEO/President of Multivac, Inc. “Between prospects for economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and policy changes related to the new administration, Brian will share ITR’s forecasts and expectations of the coming months and years. This information is critical for us both personally and for our businesses.”

“This will be the third time Brian speaks at the Annual Conference,” said David Seckman, President and CEO of FPSA. “His distinctive delivery combines valuable economic data with a sense of humor that FPSA members have always enjoyed. Considering the unique environment in which we have found ourselves over the past year, it made complete sense to bring him in to help us get a better idea of what to expect down the road.”

As always, the 2021 Annual Conference will feature breakout sessions for all major industry segments including meat, dairy, beverage, bakery, prepared foods, and pet food, as well as additional general sessions and breakouts being developed by our Networks.

Registration for the 2021 FPSA Annual Conference will be open on Friday, Jan. 15th with an early-bird rate of $1,055 for FPSA members and $1,300 for non-members. Additionally, there is a special promotional rate for any first-time Network attendees of $595. Anyone interested in attending can register on-line at www.fpsa.org. For more information on the FPSA Annual Conference, contact Andy Drennan at (703) 663-1201 or adrennan@fpsa.org.