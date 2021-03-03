The 2021 FPSA Annual Conference has been cancelled as a result of the COVID pandemic and the current situation in Indian Wells. The Executive Committee of the FPSA Board has made this decision after carefully considering the risks and its ability to ensure the safety of its members at the event.

FPSA staff is in the process of following up with registrants of the event, and provided the following information to FPSA members:

Many of the breakout sessions, presented by key industry experts obtained by its councils will now move online, giving members the opportunity to hear from important customers in the industry. FPSA will soon begin scheduling these webinars, which members will be able to attend for free. The FPSA Auction which was scheduled to take place during the Conference will now be held virtually on the GiveSmart app which FPSA is in the process of building, giving members the opportunity to participate in the Auction and support the FPSA's worthwhile Giving Back causes. To learn more about this, please contact Elena Sierra. The Annual FPSA Business Meeting will be held online for the first time ever, giving all members a chance to receive an update on their Association. More details will be sent within the coming months.

The FPSA appreciates the support of its members, and looks forwards to seeing everyone this fall at PROCESS EXPO and at the next Annual Conference, scheduled to take place March 22-24, 2022 at the La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio.