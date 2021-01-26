Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of ABA members and industry partners, the American Bakers Association has made the difficult decision to convert the previously planned hybrid convention to a completely virtual experience.

"While we know the baking community would love nothing more than to gather in person, the reality of the ongoing public health emergency and the need to protect essential employees dictates otherwise," said Robb MacKie, president and CEO, ABA. "The innovative programming and networking opportunities for which the ABA Convention is known will remain but in a different format. As a silver lining, the virtual event will allow us to reach those Members who have not attended Convention in the past, giving them the opportunity to experience top-notch, valuable content for the first time.

From March 22-23, 2021, ABA's virtual convention program will include trends presentations, customer panels, and B2B networking for bakers, suppliers, and industry partners.

Click here to register for the conference.



