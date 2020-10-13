Cotton Blues Cheesecake, the premium Mississippi-made frozen dessert brand, is proud to announce expanded distribution across Mississippi and Oklahoma through new partnerships with the Kroger and Homeland supermarket chains. Four varieties of the four-pound signature cheesecake will debut in new communities this month: Original, Blueberry, Strawberry and Sea-Salted Caramel.

Cotton Blues Cheesecake opened a 15,000 sq. ft. production facility in March 2020 to meet growing demand and to prepare for further expansion among retail stores and distributors. The new streamlined distribution process allows Pastry Chef Shaun Davis and his team to maintain the quality of small batch baking, while increasing production capacity to 500-1,000 cheesecakes daily, now shipped across Mississippi, Oklahoma, to New Orleans and Gulf Coast markets, and nationally via the brand’s presence on the popular fine foods site Goldbelly.

Shoppers can find Cotton Blues Cheesecake in the frozen-food section of the select grocery stores. The “Mississippi-made, New York approved” cheesecake, is handcrafted with seven simple ingredients including Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Daisy Sour Cream, Keebler Grahams Crackers Original, sugar, fresh whole eggs, butter, and pure vanilla extract. In just three to four hours, each cheesecake can be thawed and enjoyed for up to five days.

“With the growing popularity of Cotton Blues Cheesecake, it became a logical next step to continue to find ways to bring families a taste of true Southern hospitality in their own backyard,” said owner Chris Ortego. “By offering the Cotton Blues Cheesecake in top grocers like Kroger and Homeland Stores, we’ll be able to offer our consumers easy access to our product without having to come to our restaurant. This expansion will be the perfect opportunity to also introduce the sweet treat to first time buyers and increase purchase with tried and true fans.”

The cheesecakes are now available in Homeland Stores in Oklahoma and Kroger stores across Mississippi, with additional retail availability to follow. To date, Cotton Blues Cheesecake is available for purchase across seven states in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee and Oklahoma. For more information, or for a full list of retail locations that carry Cotton Blues Cheesecake, visit www.cottonblues.com/cheesecake. Follow along on Instagram and Facebook for product news and updates.