Company: Texas Star Nut & Food Co.
Website: https://texasnut.com/
Introduced: March 2021
Distribution: National
Product Snapshot: Just in time for National Chip and Dip Day on the March 23, Texas Star Nut & Food Co. is launching an Almond Nut chip called Nutchos, which is well set to become the newest snacking sensation.
Made from all-natural almonds and using 100 percent almond oil, it has a satisfying nutty taste and crunch with tons of nutritional benefits. Kroger will be carrying it in all of its 1,200 banner stores.
Nutchos has three varieties: classic sea salt, barbecue, and guacamole.