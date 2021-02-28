Company: Texas Star Nut & Food Co.

Website: https://texasnut.com/

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Just in time for National Chip and Dip Day on the March 23, Texas Star Nut & Food Co. is launching an Almond Nut chip called Nutchos, which is well set to become the newest snacking sensation.

Made from all-natural almonds and using 100 percent almond oil, it has a satisfying nutty taste and crunch with tons of nutritional benefits. Kroger will be carrying it in all of its 1,200 banner stores.

Nutchos has three varieties: classic sea salt, barbecue, and guacamole.