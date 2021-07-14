Company: Calbee North America

Website: https://calbeena.com/san-joaquin/

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Calbee America, Inc., a pioneer in plant-based snacking behind the popular Harvest Snaps brand, is bringing to market San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips, a grain-free tortilla chip. Made from sustainably grown almonds, tasty cassava flour, and simple, quality ingredients, these artisan-crafted snacks are lightly cooked in premium avocado oil to deliver a delicate crunch and satisfying chip experience. Sea salt, hickory smoked, and wasabi flavors are each certified gluten-free, grain-free, Kosher, and contain no artificial colors and flavors, no corn, and no soy.

Straight from the San Joaquin Valley in California where the climate is ideal for growing, the high-quality almonds used in these one-of-a-kind nut chips are sourced from Naraghi Family Farms. With a history of producing the best and most delicious almonds for four generations, this family takes great care in giving back to the land with their modern, sustainable farming practices. These include the use of efficient irrigation, solar power, whole orchard recycling, composting, pest and weed management, and enhancing the habitat for pollinating bees.

“For the growing number of health-conscious consumers seeking an alternative to corn-based tortilla chips, our new San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips deliver,” said Sandra Payer, marketing director with Calbee America, Inc. “Providing a plant-based and on-trend addition to the tortilla chip category, these appetizing almond nut chips are an ideal lunch companion, guilt-free snack, or dips’ new best friend.”

Sold in 5oz/4.5oz bags, the San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips are currently available for retailers nationwide to carry for an SRP of $4.99.