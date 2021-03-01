Citing input from event exhibitors, members, and the Board of Directors who represent the industry, the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has announced the decision to cancel this year’s event.

“With the ongoing global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and our promise to deliver an experience expected of the IDDBA, continuing to plan for June 6-8 trade show in Houston, was simply no longer feasible,” said Whitney Atkins, vice president of marketing, IDDBA.

The safety of attendees, exhibitors, and IDDBA community is at the forefront of this difficult decision. “As business leaders, we have all been faced with challenges never imagined and the toughest decisions of our careers—including cancelling IDDBA 2021. The continued global health and healing of our families and friends is top priority,” said Gaetano Auricchio, chairman of the Board.

Planning for IDDBA 2022 is already underway and scheduled to be held in Atlanta, GA, June 5 – 7.

Additional information and updates can be found at iddba.org.