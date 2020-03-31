International Dairy Deli Bakery Association cancels annual trade show due to COVID-19 pandemic

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has announced that IDDBA 2020, scheduled for May 31-June 2 in Indianapolis, IN, is cancelled due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the month, Association leadership remained optimistic the industry’s leading show for over 50 years would still go on as planned. With the continued progression of COVID-19, countless conversations with show exhibitors, attendees, and government and industry leaders, cancelling the show is in the best interest of the health and safety of the thousands of people who were scheduled to attend. The U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams’ announcement on March 29, 2020 deeming Indianapolis, Indiana as an emerging hotspot for COVID-19 made it painfully evident that continuing to plan the show as scheduled put the health and well-being of those we serve and our partners at risk.

“Our hearts go out to all those with family and friends battling this virus,” said Mike Eardley, IDDBA CEO and president. Eardley added “Global impacts and hardships that our members, community, and industry continue to face while carrying the daunting responsibility to keep food on our tables during these difficult times, has been unlike anything I have seen in my lifetime of being in this business.”

Information for show exhibitors and attendees has been shared via email and available on iddba.org. Planning for IDDBA 2021 in Houston, TX, June 6-8 was already underway and continues. The Association also continues to support its members and industry through its 365 days a year educational resources and trends analysis.