Epogee recently published a white paper offering an exciting solution to the growing obesity epidemic. Titled “Cooking up a fat revolution with EPG,” this new resource discusses consumer dynamics and highlights EPG, an alternative fat technology—labelled as a GMO-free modified plant-based oil—that helps manufacturers dramatically lower calories without compromising the taste, texture or functionality of a wide variety of food and beverage applications.

“Covid-19 has heavily influenced the food industry as consumers demand healthier food and beverage options,” says Sarah Malenich, senior director of marketing at Epogee. “EPG is made from fat so it still functions the same from a taste and texture standpoint. But since it’s not completely absorbed during digestion, it cuts 92 percent of calories for each unit of fat replaced. What this really means is EPG is an absolute game changer for innovating new food and beverage products. Now it is possible for manufacturers to address consumer health concerns such as calorie control and weight management––and help solve the obesity problem.”

Epogee’s white paper offers useful insights including:

7 in 10 Americans are overweight with 4 in 10 being obese

85 percent of consumers aspire to improve their diet

New FDA nutrition label guidelines place increased emphasis on calories

EPG is an alternative fat technology that helps food manufacturers dramatically reduce calories

Made from plant-based oil, EPG provides tangible “clean label” benefits

“Because EPG is made from fat, unlike fat substitutes that were based on sucrose and/or starch molecules, EPG does not require the addition of sugar or other ingredients, like starches, gums, binders, preservatives and flavor enhancers currently used in low-fat and low-calorie foods,” said Malenich. “This means manufacturers can make great tasting better-for-you foods with shorter ingredient labels, without compromising the taste, texture or functionality.”

Epogee’s EPG helps manufacturers maintain great flavor while reducing calories in a wide variety of applications. The ingredient has been studied for decades for safety and has been designated as GRAS by the FDA in 14 different applications. Now food and beverage manufacturers have a new solution which allows them to dramatically reduce calories and create foods that taste great and do good for health-conscious consumers and your bottom line.

