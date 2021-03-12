Company: RIND Snacks

Website: www.rindsnacks.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: RIND Snacks, a line of all-natural dried fruit snacks whose mission is to maximize nutrition and minimizes waste with its products, has expanded its line of Skin-On Superfruit Snacks to include Coconut Crisps, their first keto-friendly item. RIND shaved the whole coconut into crisp bites with the skin on to give you the creamy flavor of coconut, a satisfying crunch, and the nutritional benefit of the rind, including healthy fats, fiber, iron, and calcium. The Coconut Crisps are non-GMO, gluten-free, paleo, vegan, and only use one ingredient—Dried Organic Unsweetened Coconut! Coconut Crisps is the latest addition to the superfruit snack line, which includes Tropical, Orchard, Straw-Peary, Coco-Melon, and Tangy Kiwi.