Did you know the roots of The Run-A-Ton Group, Inc. family of brands (Wholly Wholesome, Wholly Gluten Free, Blissfully Better & Unique Belgique) were planted by Bob Wintz, when he founded REWCO in 1972 as a conventional baked goods company? In 1978, he pioneered the concept of bringing natural foods to Northeast supermarket consumers.

By the early ‘90’s, this family business was thinking about how they could merge their passion for baked and natural foods to bring better-tasting options to the natural food consumer’s table. Believing that consumers shouldn’t have to sacrifice their taste standards for their ingredient standards, they created what is now Wholly Wholesome in 1996.

A similar epiphany surfaced towards the start of the new millennium when allergy sensitive consumers started to find their collective voice seeking gluten-free, allergy-friendly, and vegan products that could satisfy their palates and their dietary limitations. That is when Wholly Gluten Free was born.

Wholly Gluten Free is excited to announce that it now has its own website and social media pages.

You can follow Wholly Gluten free on Instagram, Facebook, and at its new website.

You can order Wholly Gluten Free products here, as well.