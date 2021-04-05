Company: Ferrara

Website: www.ferrarausa.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49-$6.99

Product Snapshot: Mother's, the makers of the Circus Animal cookies, have launched a new variety that brings your imagination to life in sparkly bite-sized treats, with Mother's Sparkling Mythical Creature Cookies. The cookies come in four new mythical shapes—unicorn, sea serpents, mermaid, and dragons—in the iconic Mother's icing in lavender and white with sparkling glitter sprinkles to create fun for families as they enjoy them together.

To celebrate the occasion, just in time for National Unicorn Day on April 9, Mother's has teamed up with Sprinkles to introduce a limited-edition cupcake inspired by the new cookies! Aptly called the Mythical Creature by Mother's, the cupcakes will be available for one week only, from April 5–11. The cupcake is a pink, blue and purple sprinkle studded vanilla cake, sugar cookie crust, pink vanilla buttercream frosting, lightly sprinkled with silver sugar crystals and topped with a Mythical Creature Cookie.

"We're so excited to introduce Sparkling Mythical Creature Cookies, the first innovation from Mother's in nearly a decade – and an extension to the popular Circus Animal cookies," said Rachna Patel, sr. director cookies marketing at Ferrara. "We hope the cookies spark joy and imagination as a fun treat parents can share with kids, and we're happy to partner with Sprinkles to bring the playful nature of our cookies to life in a new way."

Mother's Sparkling Mythical Creature Cookies are available at Target and Albertsons in a 9-oz bag for an average suggested retail price of $3.49, and at Walmart in an 18-count multipack starting at an average suggested retail price of $6.99. The Mythical Creature by Mother's cupcake is available at all Sprinkles bakeries, online at sprinkles.com, and at bakery ATM's for $5.50-$6.50, depending on bakery.

"We're always looking for flavors that are innovative and will resonate with our guests," said Charles Craig, vice president of culinary at Sprinkles. "Our limited-edition Mythical Creature Cupcake is a new, fun way to enjoy a nostalgic treat. Last year we baked up a Circus Animal cupcake that was inspired by Mother's Animal Cookies and our guests loved it. With the release of Mother's Sparkling Mythical Creature Cookies, we have the chance to develop a new flavor that would wow our guests."

To learn more about the Mother's cookies, visit www.motherscookies.com and follow @motherscookiesus on Instagram and @Mother'sCookies on Facebook. Visit sprinkles.com, @sprinklescupcakes on Instagram, @sprinkles on Facebook and @sprinkles on Twitter to learn all about Sprinkles cupcakes.

