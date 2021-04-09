Company: Danfoss

Website: www.danfoss.com/en-us/

Equipment Snapshot: The new Danfoss VLT AutomationDrive EZ FC 321 provides variable speed control of all asynchronous and permanent magnet motors, on any industrial machine or production line, and is packed with standard features right off the shelf with no special configuration or customization required. Save energy, improve flexibility, and optimize processes with this intelligent yet simple variable frequency drive designed for easy stocking and fast turnaround—because every motor deserves the best AC Drive.

Supply voltages and power range:

3 x 200 – 240 V...................... 0.33 HP – 100 HP

3 x 380 – 480/500 V............. 0.5 HP – 200 HP

3 x 525 – 600 V..................... 1 HP – 100 HP

3 x 575 – 690 V..................... 125 HP – 200 HP



Features and benefits:

Rugged and reliable: VLT AutomationDrive EZ FC 321 is a proven performer in all industrial environments and grid voltages, including 690V. Enclosures are available up to NEMA 4X (depending on model), and integrated DC chokes and RFI filters in all models protect installations by minimizing harmonic distortion and electromagnetic interferences. All drives are tested at full load before leaving the factory.

Flexible and expandable: With a flexible modular design, the AutomationDrive EZ FC 321 is packed with standard features which can be expanded with plug-and-play options with additional features and fieldbuses. Safe Torque-Off is a standard safety feature that can be applied through hardwired safety.

Printed circuit board protection: Drives up to 100 HP come standard with class 3C2 coating (acc. IEC 60721-3-3). Drives 125 HP and above come standard with 3C3 coating.

Easy setup and commissioning: The VLT AutomationDrive EZ FC 321 is easy to set up and operate via the user-friendly graphical control panel, requires minimal maintenance, and delivers a market leading control solution which provides a fast return on investment with a highly competitive cost of ownership.

Smart Start wizard: Includes groups for several of the most common applications, including conveyors, pumps and fans, and setup with mechanical brake. With the settings to run applications already in place, you can get your machine up and running faster, increasing your productivity.



