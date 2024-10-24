Two Chicago classics are coming together to rerelease its Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza: Lou Malnati's, known for its deep-dish pizza, and Portillo's, purveyor of Chicago-style street food.

Just in time for the holidays, Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s are bringing back the most "Chi-conic" culinary combination of all time, says the brands: the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza. The pizza reportedly includes the blend of Lou's buttery pizza topped with Portillo's slow-roasted Italian beef.

The Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza, made with either Portillo’s homemade sweet peppers or hot giardiniera for a spicy kick, is back for a limited time. The collaboration pizza, available while supplies last, is available in packs of two, four, or six and in combination with other classic Portillo’s offerings, like Italian Beef Sandwiches and Chicago-Style Dogs.

This is the fourth time that the two brands have collaborated, and the second time in 2024. The savory dish was last available in May in celebration of National Beef Week (May 20-26).

The pizza can be purchased via nationwide shipping at TastesOfChicago.com and in Grab & Go Freezers at Lou Malnati’s restaurants.

