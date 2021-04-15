Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Lauren von Stackelberg as its new chief equity, diversity & inclusion officer. Lauren will join Tate & Lyle on April 19, 2021.

In this important new role, Lauren will lead the development of Tate & Lyle’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) strategy, policies and programs to create a truly inclusive and diverse culture and workforce, reflecting the communities we operate in and the customers we serve.

Lauren has a strong track record of leading and delivering transformational change across a range of sectors including technology, travel and financial services, most recently as global head of inclusion & diversity for Expedia Group. Lauren is also founder of a Micro-Fund in Ghana and a member of a steering committee of a consortium for pay equity.

Nick Hampton, chief executive, said: “I am very excited to welcome Lauren to Tate & Lyle. She is a proven and compassionate leader of change, and I look forward to working with her to build a culture where all people, regardless of their backgrounds, can be themselves and reach their full potential. This is core to our values and at the very heart of our purpose. With the creation of this new role and Lauren’s appointment, we are committing to making meaningful and positive change at Tate & Lyle over the long-term.

Lauren von Stackelberg, chief equity, diversity & inclusion officer, said: “The world is attuned to the power and potential of equity, diversity and inclusion. It is our opportunity and obligation to transform this pivotal moment into a lasting movement. Tate & Lyle’s purpose of Improving Lives for Generations resonated with me for precisely this reason. Our purpose provides us with an impactful platform to prioritize equity, diversity and inclusion for everyone in our company and for the communities and customers we serve. It is an honor to join Tate & Lyle to advance this meaningful work and to collaboratively catalyze change in our company, our industry and our world.”

