Recently, the North American Millers’ Association launched a new website at NAMAmillers.org, reaffirming its role as the trusted voice for the milling industry to policymakers and supply chain partners on regulation, legislation, and other important issues impacting milling companies.

“NAMA’s new website ensures that the association will serve as the go-to resource on issues that impact millers of wheat, corn, oats, and rye,” said NAMA President Jane DeMarchi. “NAMA members, industry partners, and policymakers in D.C. should visit NAMAmillers.org to stay updated on the association’s priorities, upcoming events, and industry updates.

NAMAmillers.org showcases the milling industry’s impact and highlights NAMA’s work in a wide variety of policy areas, from food safety to international food aid and sustainability. It provides a platform for global and domestic customers to connect with suppliers of milled grains. It also features educational resources for consumers from industry partners.

"The new website not only provides a more user-friendly experience but, equally important, it provides NAMA staff with an easy-to-manage platform that will empower NAMA to deliver valuable content to their members and industry stakeholders on the topics they care most about," said Blade Mages, agency principal at 502, the digital agency that NAMA partnered with for the website update.

Established in 1998 by founding organizations dating back to 1902, NAMA is the only national trade association that exclusively represents the interests of the North American milling industry. Visit the new website to view NAMA’s member directory or learn about the benefits of membership.

NAMA also recently rolled out a new logo, maintaining the organization’s long-time slogan—the link between grain and goodness—with a modern look that captures the association’s forward-thinking approach on behalf of its members and the industry.