HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Snacks announced today that Paul Nardone has joined the company as CEO. In addition, HIPPEAS Founder, Livio Bisterzo has transitioned into the executive chairman role and will continue to be an integral force for rapid growth of the company, focusing on numerous strategic initiatives.

Bisterzo, the founder of HIPPEAS, has appointed Paul Nardone as CEO. Paul brings to HIPPEAS over 30 years of industry experience in a variety of food, beverage, and consumer packaged goods companies, including CEO roles at Annie’s Homegrown, Stirrings, Immaculate Baking and PopCorners. At HIPPEAS, Paul will be focused on growing the brand’s portfolio, expanding production, and opening new channels of distribution. His appointment was effective on April 12.

“As we continue to build excitement and momentum around the HIPPEAS brand, Paul’s vast experience and perspective in building and scaling emerging brands will be invaluable,” said Livio Bisterzo, HIPPEAS founder and executive chairman. “I’m excited to see HIPPEAS reach its full potential and fulfill my original vision of the brand becoming a household name for american consumers,” he continued.

“As plant-based diets and a strong focus on health and wellness continue to become more mainstream, HIPPEAS® has tremendous growth potential in the better-for-you snack category,” said Paul Nardone, HIPPEAS CEO. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with Livio and the HIPPEAS team to take the brand to new heights.”

HIPPEAS, known for its iconic yellow bag with a chickpea smile, debuted in Q2 of 2016 in the US and the UK, with a line of Organic Chickpea Puffs that quickly took over grocery aisles with unprecedented traction. Most recently, the brand launched HIPPEAS Organic Tortilla Chips, chickpea-based tortilla chips. Both lines are USDA Organic, certified gluten-free, vegan and totally delicious. To date, the brand has secured shelf-space at 50,000 stores such as Starbucks, Whole Foods, Target, CVS, Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Thrive Market and on Amazon.com. HIPPEAS Tortilla Chips can be found at Whole Foods and on Amazon.com in the U.S.