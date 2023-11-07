Partake Foods, the Black-owned, female-led company known for its selection of gluten-free and allergy-friendly foods, has brought back their two limited-edition holiday cookies: Crunchy Holiday Sprinkle and Soft Baked Chocolate Peppermint.

The Crunchy Holiday Sprinkle cookies are made with vanilla and festive red and green sprinkles, while the Soft Baked Chocolate Peppermint cookies combine the flavors of cocoa and peppermint with a chewy texture.

Both cookies are gluten-free, vegan, top 9 allergen-free, and non-GMO, making them a safe and shareable snack for everyone. They're available at Whole Foods Market, The Fresh Market, Wegmans, and Amazon, starting at $5.49.