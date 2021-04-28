Company: Sterling Systems & Controls, Inc.

Website: www.sterlingcontrols.com

Technology Snapshot: Sterling Systems & Controls, Inc. has announced availability of its automation application module for the batching of solids and liquids, such as for ingredient batching in feed, recipe batching in baking and food, rubber compounding and many other industrial applications.

Batching systems are known as Micro, Minor, Major and Bulk systems. Production operations in feed, food and rubber use batching of ingredients into a mixer or blender and control and automation is required to achieve proper batch and mixing results. Sterling Systems routinely incorporates its Batching application module in automation systems within a variety of industries. The Sterling Systems BatchPro-SA batching automation and control application will eliminate error, ensure lot and material traceability, and optimize throughput and profitability. Whether is semi-automatic or automatic systems, the Sterling Systems batching application is second to none.

Benefits of the Sterling Systems BatchPro-SA batching application includes superior application performance: the custom engineering of each batching automation application ensures that the automation system is just what you need and want, while ensuring maximum performance in terms of accuracy and throughput efficiency.

Integrating with existing systems: Remote supervisory control using another software app, WebCentral from Sterling Systems, allows for easy-to-use browser based operation, report generation and exporting of data to integrate with corporate ERP systems is available

Material traceability and batch validation: Safety of animal feed, pet food and foodstuffs for human consumption is of paramount importance and ingredient material traceability with simple-to-comprehensive lot tracking tools, and batch validation will help you meet safety standards and requirements (Barcode and RFID scanning systems can be provided).

More information on the BatchPro-SA batching application available from Sterling Systems & Controls is available. With more than forty-five (45) years of experience providing efficient solutions for plant-wide and process control and automation, process equipment, batching, micro, minor and bulk weighing, bag unloading systems, bag loading, bag dumping, Sterling Systems & Controls, Inc. designs utilize the latest technology to provide specialized data management, raw material management, along with production data tracking. For more information contact Sterling Systems & Controls at 1-815-625-0852, sci@sterlingcontrols.com, and at www.sterlingcontrols.com.