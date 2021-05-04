Company: Piedmont Candy

Website: https://bethinful.com/

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Piedmont Candy has announced the launch of Thinful, the first low-sugar indulgent snack mix with only two grams of sugar and 60 calories per half-cup serving.

The proprietary blend of natural sweetener allows Thinful to taste amazing while having as much as 70 percent less sugar than comparable brands. The flavor is sweeter than table sugar and devoid of any aftertaste. Thinful expertly handcrafts each small batch—tossing a smooth signature glaze over buttery popcorn, decadent caramel corn, salty twist and waffle pretzels. Each flavor is perfected with either a drizzle or a sprinkled topping.

Thinful is for everyone who wants a great tasting snack. It also offers a healthy serving of fiber, eliminating sugar spikes and crashes. The initial product line is available in five flavors—Chocolatey Drizzle, Peanut Butter, Sea Salt Caramel, Snickerdoodle, and Birthday Cake.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have successfully created a low calorie, mouthwatering low sugar, snack for consumers to enjoy,” said Thinful CEO Mark Stephens. “We believe the most difficult decision our customers will have to make is which flavor to choose, rather than having to read the back of every other package to compare ingredients.”

According to a 2020 Food & Health Survey from the International Food Information Council (IFIC), 74 percent of consumers were trying to limit or avoid sugars. The Food Industry Association also shared consumer research that showed low sugar is the number one product claim consumers looked for most.

Made in the United States, Thinful grew from the simple desire to make healthier snacks that let people indulge without any guilt.

Thinful will be available in leading supermarkets nationwide including Albertsons (select stores), Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Central Market, Hannaford, Jewel-Osco, New Leaf Community Markets, New Seasons Market, Town & Country, and Walmart (select stores) with an MSRP of $4.99. It is also available for purchase in 3-packs through Amazon and its site BeThinful.com.