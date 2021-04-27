Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has added a new tool to its Kemin Food Technologies – North America website: an ingredient library designed to help customers identify ideal color, freshness and safety solutions for meat and poultry, baked goods, snack, and fats and oils.

“We are excited to add a user-friendly ingredient library as a digital resource on our website,” said Courtney Schwartz, marketing director, Kemin Food Technologies – Americas. “This new tool offers the industry information on various Kemin ingredient solutions that are available to solve flavor, color and safety challenges in foods such as meat, poultry and bakery products.”

The ingredient library showcases the Kemin ingredient solutions, including:

Acerola: label-friendly, multi-purpose ingredient that can be used as a cure accelerator in alternatively cured meats and even offers color protection in fresh meat products.

Green Tea: consumer-friendly product that can be used to maximize flavor and color retention during long-term storage in red meats and all beef/pork sausage applications.

Rosemary: a clean-label alternative to synthetics that can be used in a wide range of applications to help delay flavor and color loss.

Propionic Acid: safe to use as a preservative and flavoring agent in various types of packaged foods, keeping products fresh while enhancing flavor.

Dry Calcium Propionate: used in a wide variety of food products to help preserve food by interfering with the ability of molds and bacteria to reproduce.

Buffered Vinegar: label-friendly ingredient that can be used in all meats to enhance the safety of ready-to-eat products by controlling Listeria while maintaining taste and texture.

“Each ingredient has a dedicated page on our digital library with a summary of the ingredient’s history, sourcing, usage and areas of application,” said Schwartz. “Now, the industry can easily access our ingredient library and find out more about how our range of oxidation control and food safety solutions can help products stay fresher and safer for longer.”

From lab bench to store shelf, no one understands shelf-life and operational challenges better than the Kemin team of experts. With quality solutions, an extensive knowledge of oxidation processes and an understanding of food products at the molecular level, Kemin provides customer-partners with testing with its Customer Laboratory Services (CLS) team to discover ideal shelf-life and antimicrobial solutions.

